The official government Facebook page for state Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) is back online as of Thursday.
Brown took her page down for about a week due to what she said were negative “bullying” comments made toward a post of hers and a real-estate developer in a post touting a ground-breaking event for “The Kingdom Place” in Hickory Township. That development is led by the company Metrovitalization and principal and president Ricky Trinidad, whose previous company, Metronomic, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020.
Trinidad, who is also planning the Royalty Camping RV camping park and Royalty Place housing in Union Township, has faced criticism from some county residents for his company’s 2020 bankruptcy on different development projects in Miami during the early stretches of the pandemic.
“I want to hear from you on any state-related issue or concern in the 9th Legislative District,” Brown said on a June 21 post. “I appreciate a healthy, professional debate; however, I will not allow my government Facebook page to be used as a vehicle to bully and interrogate other constituents.”
On all posts currently, it states “PA State Rep. Marla Brown limited who can comment on this post.” Brown said she and her office have not been made aware of any complaints filed with the state House ethics board for limiting or deleting comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.