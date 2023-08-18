The official government Facebook page for state Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) came back online Wednesday after being taken down for nearly two months.
Brown took down her official page in June after what she perceived as “bullying” comments from a post she made from a breaking ground event for a planned housing development in Hickory Township. Blocking communication through Facebook with constituents has been ruled by courts as an ethics violation.
A representative from the PA Ethics Commission said the commission is not allowed to comment on whether it has received any ethics complaints, nor comment on any current or pending investigations. Once a decision is made, it will be published on its website under its e-library. There have been no official rulings filed in the e-library as of Thursday.
The development, “The Kingdom Place,” is led by the company Metrovitalization and its principal and president Ricky Trinidad.
Trinidad, who is also planning the Royalty Camping RV camping park and Royalty Place housing in Union Township, has faced criticism because his former company in Florida, Metronomic, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, canceled several housing development projects in the Miami area and resulted in a loss of more than $80 million. The money was returned to the company’s lenders as part of the proceedings.
While there were comments in the post that were celebratory with the news of the planned housing development, there were posts from three county residents who brought up concerns over Trinidad’s past development history.
Brown previously said she doesn’t want to censor any constituent’s opinion, but felt those comments were bullying in nature and made it seem like Trinidad is a sketchy and untrustworthy man.
One comment from county resident Roger Deahl asked if Brown investigated vetted Trinidad.
“You, as state rep, have a duty to ensure fraudsters do not scam people,” Deahl wrote. “I can just imagine the MAGA outrage if (former state Rep. Chris) Sainato ever approved something like this, and does your representative cohort have his sticky fingers in this?”
Raymond Wheale, meanwhile, posted a news article detailing Trinidad’s bankruptcy and said, “The tentacles of this are deep and laden with issues that could cost Lawrence County taxpayers a great deal of money if any issues with this project crop up.”
Taylor Lee questioned Trinidad’s past business dealings and the propping up of Trinidad because Brown met him at a church event.
Trinidad said funding for the Union Township projects and The Kingdom Place will be privately funded. The Kingdom Place is backed by Michael Mansour of The Car Connection while Jubilee Ministries is a supporter of the project.
Trinidad also said the bankruptcy in 2020 was largely due to effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to hear from you on any state-related issue or concern in the 9th Legislative District,” Brown said on a June 21 post. “I appreciate a healthy, professional debate; however, I will not allow my government Facebook page to be used as a vehicle to bully and interrogate other constituents.”
Brown did not give specific examples of comments she deemed bullying when asked.
Deahl and Wheale later commented in further Facebook posts that Brown taking down her Facebook page, and reportedly removing comments from further posts are likely Pennsylvania ethics violations based on prior court rulings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.