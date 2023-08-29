State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) recently introduced proposed legislation that would create felony criminal penalties for falsely reporting school threat.
House Bill 1229 has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.
In introducing her proposed bill, Brown cited recent examples of individuals falsely reporting threats to schools in the Lawrence County, including an instance at Neshannock High School and UPMC Jameson Hospital.
“It is not acceptable to manipulate our law enforcement system to cause chaos, frighten students, terrorize families and put many people in harm’s way,” Brown said.
“Making false reports with such wide-ranging impact should be treated as a felony.”
Brown and state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Leigh) recently introduced 10 bills as part of the “Pennsylvania Families Tax Relief” package that would reduce the Personal Income Tax rate and increase funding for property tax relief, thus providing reductions in various state taxes placed on families.
Mackenzie is the prime sponsor for the proposed legislative package, while Brown is the co-sponsor on five of the 10 bills.
Brown has also introduced a joint resolution that would provide a “more efficient” process to remove local elected officials who neglect the duties of their office and streamline the process.
The bill would add a section that authorizes the General Assembly to create legislation to allow removal of municipal officials for absenteeism, dereliction of duty, inappropriate moral conduct and abuse of power.
“If they vote to approve it, then we create language,” Brown said.
“It’s a big deal to amend the Constitution and so it’s a lengthy process to make it happen.”
