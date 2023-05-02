State Rep. Marla Brown will host a virtual small business grant seminar from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday for entrepreneurs to learn of financial opportunities available from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
To register, call her New Castle office at (724) 498-4397.
Her first town halls as an elected official will be 7 p.m. July 20 at the Shenango Township Municipal Building, and at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Pulaski Township Municipal Building.
Brown will host “Mocha with Marla” events this month, at 10 a.m. May 18 at the Mohawk Coffee House at 206 E. Poland Road, Bessemer, and at 10 a.m. May 25 at The Confluence at 215 E. Washington St.
A total of 40 attendees maximum are allowed per event. To RSVP, call the above-listed number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.