State Rep. Marla Gallo Brown (R-Lawrence) will host four clinics in February to help residents file applications for the Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rent Rebate program.
Clinics will be:
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at Brown’s office at 28 N. Mill St.
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shenango Treetop Housing for the Elderly at 1562 Frew Mill Road in Shenango Township
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Cedarcrest Housing for the Elderly at 210 N. Cedar St.
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Highland Terrace Senior Apartments at 111 W. Fairmont Ave.
The program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians who are 65 or older, widows and widowers 50 years or older, and those 18 or older with disabilities.
The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 a year for renter, and half of Social Security is excluded. The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners can increase it to $975.
Applications are due June 30, with Brown’s office able to help fill out applications by calling (724) 498-4397 or (833) 431-0502, or by visiting repmarlabrown.com.
Brown’s district office will be having an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 3, where Brown and her staff will answer questions about state-related issues, pending legislation and how the office can assist residents.
