State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) is set to host her first town halls as an elected official.
The town halls will be at 7 p.m. May 4 at the Shenango Township Municipal Building and at 7 p.m. May 11 at the Pulaski Township Municipal Building.
Her office will also be hosting a virtual small business grant seminar from 9:30 to 11 a.m. May 4 for small businesses to learn of financial opportunities through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
To register, call her New Castle office at (724) 498-4397.
Brown will host "Mocha with Marla" events May 18 and 25.
On May 18, it will be at 10 a.m. at the Mohawk Coffee House at 206 E. Poland Road in Bessemer. On May 25, it will be at 10 a.m. at The Confluence at 215 E. Washington St. in New Castle.
A total of 40 attendees maximum are allowed per event. To RSVP, call the above-listed number.
