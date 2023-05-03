HARRISBURG – Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) is the new chair of the state House Subcommittee Chairman on Local Business under the House Commerce Committee.
Brown was appointed to that role Tuesday by Minority Leader Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) for the remainder of her first term.
“With my strong business approach and experience dealing with employers and employees issues, I will be able to focus on a core mission of this committee — business, finance and economic development," Brown said.
The House Commerce Committee is responsible for originating legislation and overseeing implementation of programs that affect Pennsylvania companies. The committee has primary jurisdiction over corporate governance through the business corporation law, as well as regulates offers of sale and credit through such statutes as the Goods and Services Installment Sales Act, the Unfair Sales Act, and the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection acts.
Brown also serves on the House Health and Aging and Older Services committees.
