State Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) voted against the $45.55-billion state budget proposal largely over what she feels as largely unsustainable spending.
The state House of Representatives voted 117-86 to approve the proposed state budget on Wednesday.
“I have pledged to support people-first, future-focused policies, and this budget falls short with many missed opportunities. The budget spends beyond what it should with a six percent increase over the prior year, forcing the state to dip into its reserves in order to meet expenses. We should be working to fix the structural deficit, not make it worse,” Brown said.
Brown feels the increase in spending will lead to a tax hike in the near future and feels the budget fails to address welfare program integrity to ensure funding is only going to those who truly need it.
Brown also did not like Gov. Josh Shapiro’s reversal of a campaign promise to support $100 million voucher program to pay for tuition at private and religious schools.
The voucher program was largely opposed by Democrats and state teacher unions. Shapiro, a Democrat, supports the concept of vouchers so long as it takes nothing from public school funding. He negotiated its inclusion in the budget plan with Senate Republicans who championed the give-and-take process with the governor.
While the voucher money is in the state budget, Shapiro pledged to veto that line item.
“This proves the governor’s priorities are special interest groups and not our children’s education,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.