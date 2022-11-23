State Rep. Chris Sainato’s last day in office will be Nov. 30 and Marla Gallo Brown will not be officially sworn into office until Jan. 3.
That means for a month, there will technically be no official legislative office for the Pennsylvania 9th Legislative District, which covers much of Lawrence County.
Rep.-elect Brown, the Republican who defeated him in this month’s general election, said that’s unacceptable.
Her team created a special phone number, 1-833-431-0532, which will be available during the month of December for district residents to call if they need immediate assistance.
“We’re looking for a new office, new staff moving forward,” Brown said.
Brown, according to unofficial Nov. 8 election results, defeated 14-term incumbent Chris Sainato, 13,688 to 12,181.
She recently completed a visit to the state Capitol in Harrisburg for official orientation to new legislators.
Brown, who campaigned on fixing the local economy, said she is already speaking to current and prospective business owners about how best to ensure business growth and stability.
“Economic growth is important,” Brown said.
Brown said she will work during her first 100 days in office on serving the needs of her constituents.
While she is looking for an office location in her district, she said she would like it to be located in New Castle, given the importance of the county seat.
“I think the nucleus of Lawrence County is in New Castle,” Brown said.
The legislative office of Sainato at 20 S. Mercer St. will close on Nov. 30 with building owner and former city mayor and councilman Tim Fulkerson planning to remodel that part of the building.
Brown said since this is the first time in over 50 years a Republican has been elected to the district, her team has to start from the ground up with a new office and staff.
“We want to be sure we do it right to best serve our constituents long term, while also planning for future growth,” Brown said. “We want to make the transition as smooth as possible.”
