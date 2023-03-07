Following the governor’s budget address to the General Assembly for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which would spend $45.8 billion, Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) issued this statement:
“The governor talked about common sense solutions. I’m a businesswoman and I would prefer to talk about strategic solutions. This party’s ‘common sense’ decisions keep putting us in more debt.
“Gov. Josh Shapiro mentioned New Castle, referring to economic development. He referred to New Castle as a city that got ‘hollowed out.’ I am anxious to see the particulars about how he will address this and show that we are, in fact, open for business.
“What stands out to me is that the governor’s spending plan is excessive at a time when families continue to struggle for basic necessities. The budget would deplete the state’s reserve fund in three years and Rainy Day Fund in five years. That adds up to nearly $13 billion.
“Pennsylvania’s budget requires discipline that continues to move the Commonwealth toward a path of economic recovery, stability and success, not a budget that saddles our families, senior citizens and future generations with more debts and obligations.
“I have been appointed to serve on the House Health, Commerce and Aging and Older Adult Services committees for the 2023-24 legislative session. I am pleased to see that this budget would invest in healthy pregnancies/deliveries for women, invest in our economies that prove we are open for business, and invest in the elderly with our Pennsylvania Lottery funds.
“As we look ahead, I will continue fighting for ways to continue to grow our economy and standing up for taxpayers’ rights.”
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Lawrence) issued a statement expressing similar thoughts, noting that Shapiro’s proposed state budget for fiscal year 2023-24 spends 5.9% more than the current year.
“Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal calls for massive spending and bigger government. His $45.8 billion proposal is a slap in the face to taxpayers who are already feeling the pain of skyrocketing inflation and price increases.
“Additionally, minimum wage hikes, marijuana legalization and the rest of Shapiro’s far-left wish list will only serve to further crush our small businesses and erode our communities. The state’s economy is on the fast track to billion-dollar deficits. Now is the time to practice fiscal responsibility, not take taxpayers on a reckless spending spree.”
