For the first time in 28 years, the 9th Legislative District will be represented by a Republican.
Marla Gallo Brown defeated 14-term Democratic incumbent state Rep. Chris Sainato in the district that covers most of Lawrence County, 13,688 to 12,181 according to unofficial results.
“I want to thank the voters of the 9th District for putting their trust in me,” Brown said at a campaign party at the New Englander Banquet Center in Neshannock Township. We are about to begin a new era for the 9th District of Lawrence County.”
According to unofficial election results, Brown received 12,312 in-person votes and 1,376 mail-in votes, while Sainato received 8,335 in-person votes and 3,846 mail-in votes.
In her victory speech, Brown thanked supporters during this “hard-fought campaign.”
This included God, her family, campaign staff and poll workers, donors and supporters and state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler) who “protected and supported” her from day one.
“I not only feel elected, but accepted,” Brown said.
Brown said she wants to work together with everyone in the district in order to represent everyone, not just conservatives. She said she ran in order give back to her home community, and promised to work as hard as she can to help residents and businesses succeed.
“This hard-working corner of western Pennsylvania has always been my home,” Brown said. “Now, let’s make home the place you never want to leave.”
Brown also thanked Sainato for his service.
Doan said she and her husband moved back to Lawrence County with her mother.
She said her mother will work to help the next generation of Lawrence County residents, like herself, and to make the county as great of a place to live as when her mother was growing up.
Sainato thanks
supporters
While Sainato said he was disappointed in the results, he thanked everyone who not only helped and contributed to his campaign, but for those who have supported him over the years.
“We did the best we could under the circumstances,” Sainato said. “I wish her well.”
Sainato said he is proud of his work and accomplishments during his time in office. Sainato was first elected in 1995.
“My staff and I have always enjoyed helping others,” Sainato said.
He is the Democratic chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness committee.
The current legislative session is set to end on Nov. 30, with Brown to be sworn into office on Dec. 1.
Sainato said his staff will continue to work hard for the district residents until Nov. 30.
