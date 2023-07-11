HARRISBURG — Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) was appointed to serve on the House Finance Committee in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 2023-24 Legislative Session.
“As a businessperson, I understand how important it is to provide financial analysis, advice and oversight,” said Brown. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure the Commonwealth is operating with the financial resources it needs to provide programs and services to our citizens and communities.”
The House Finance Committee oversees matters relating to taxation and fiscal policy, investment of the Commonwealth’s money and regulations of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. In addition, the committee reviews legislation dealing with the operation of the Pennsylvania Lottery, as well as bills regarding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program and the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) Program, both of which are funded by the Lottery.
Along with Finance, Brown also sits on the House Commerce Committee (where she serves as Republican chair of the Subcommittee on Local Business), the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee and the Health Committee.
All bills in Harrisburg are assigned to a committee to undergo review. Committees may hold hearings on legislation, consider amendments to pending bills and report them to the full House for a vote.
