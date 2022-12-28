Downtown New Castle will continue to be home to an office for its state representative.
Incoming state Rep. Marla Gallo Brown (R-Lawrence) announced Wednesday she will be opening an office in the Washington Centre at 28 N. Mill St.
The office will open be open for business Jan. 9. Office hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached by phone at (724) 498-4397 and (833) 431-0502.
“One of the most important aspects of my job as your state representative is helping you deal with state government,” Brown said in a release. “Stopping by my office is one way for constituents to let me know what they think we should be doing in Harrisburg. I look forward to hearing from them, as well as discussing my efforts to stand up for taxpayers.”
Brown defeated 14-term incumbent Democrat Chris Sainato in November’s election to represent the 9th Legislative District, which covers most of Lawrence County, in Harrisburg. Sainato held office space on South Mercer Street in The Henry, formerly known as the Z Penn Centre.
Brown will host a grand opening celebration at noon Feb. 3, and is planning additional events at the office, including a town hall meeting, pancake breakfasts, coffee chats, a senior expo and more.
“I want to maintain a state office in downtown New Castle because this is the nucleus of our district,” Brown said. “I am focused on economic development for our communities, and I want to prove that I mean it by locating my office here and encouraging businesses to do the same.”
Staff in the offices offer the following state-related services:
•Drivers license and vehicle registration applications and renewals.
•Assistance with PennDOT paperwork, such as lost cards, changes, corrections, special plates and handicapped placards.
•PACE and PACENET applications.
•Help with public assistance, such as Medicaid and food stamp applications.
•Property tax and rent rebate applications.
•Birth and death certificate applications.
•Access to state tax forms.
•Voter registration forms.
•Referrals to agencies to resolve state-related matters.
