A family member of a North Hill man wanted for a homicide in Union Township is in the Lawrence County jail after state police caught him with narcotics outside of a convenience store.
State police in Butler reported in a criminal complaint that Maurice Perkins, 29, of 509 E. Moody Ave., Apt. 1, was taken into custody on East Washington Street around 11:37 a.m. Saturday. According to the report, a vehicle pulled into the store lot and Perkins got out of the passenger side and went into the store. When he came out, state troopers approached him, and he dropped a plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine, they reported. He was arrested and told police he had $1,000 in the waistband of his pants.
He was taken to the New Castle police station, where officers found another bag of cocaine in his clothing.
Perkins is charged with two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of dealing in an unlawful act.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on a $30,000 bond.
Perkins is an older brother of homicide suspect Markeace Perkins, 25, also of 509 E. Moody Ave., who remains at large and is sought by state police for the murder of Lamar Johnson, 33, of 105 N. Lee Ave.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police against Markeace Perkins, Johnson died of bullet wounds from an apparent shootout Tuesday in a driveway on Grandview Avenue. Perkins left the scene with Johnson's estranged wife, and police countywide have been looking for him since then.
(0) comments
