State Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) will have a new office in Lawrence County on Monday.
As the newly redrawn 50th Senatorial District includes most of Lawrence County, Brooks' office will be in the former location of state Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47) at 1905 W. State St. in Union Township.
The office can be reached by calling (724) 654-1444 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The 50th District includes all of Crawford and Mercer Counties. It no longer includes Erie and Warren Counties.
“I greatly enjoyed serving residents of Erie and Warren counties and am sad that they are no longer part of the 50th District. Both counties were special parts of the district,” Brooks said.
In Lawrence County, the 50th District covers the City of New Castle, the boroughs of New Wilmington, Volant, South New Castle, S.N.P.J., and Bessemer, and the townships of Wilmington, Pulaski, Washington, Plain Grove, Scott, Hickory, Neshannock, Mahoning, Union, North Beaver, Taylor, Shenango, and Slippery Rock.
The rest of the county falls under the 47th District with Vogel.
The Union Township office replaces the office in Edinboro, which closed on Dec. 2, which is no longer part of the 50th District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.