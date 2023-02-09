State Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) will host two property tax and rent rebate program clinics.
The clinics are set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at the New Castle Senior Center at 2706 Mercer Road and from the same times Feb. 21 at the Ellwood City Senior Center at 1405 Woodside Ave. in the borough.
Eligible program participants can receive a rebate of up to $650 based on their rent or property taxes paid in 2022.
The program benefits eligible residents who are 65 years or older, widows or widowers 50 years or older, or those 18 years or older with disabilities.
Income limits for homeowners are set at different levels, excluding 50 percent of Social Security benefits.
The levels are: $0 to $8,000 for a maximum of $650 for homeowners and renters; $8,001 to $15,000 for a maximum of $500 for homeowners and renters; $15,001 to $18,000 for a maximum of $300 for homeowners only; $18,001 to $35,000 for a maximum of $250 for homeowners only.
Residents are asked to bring proof of all annual income, property owners must provide photocopies of 2022 real estate tax bills marked paid by a tax collector and renters must provide a rent certificate signed by their landlord.
In Lawrence County, the 50th District covers the City of New Castle, the boroughs of New Wilmington, Volant, South New Castle, S.N.P.J., and Bessemer, and the townships of Wilmington, Pulaski, Washington, Plain Grove, Scott, Hickory, Neshannock, Mahoning, Union, North Beaver, Taylor, Shenango and Slippery Rock.
Applications can also be processed at Brooks’ county district office at 1905 W. State St. weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling (724) 654-1444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.