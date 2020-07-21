Road work in Mahoning Township will close Route 224 for two weekends for bridge repair work starting Friday night.
The work will begin Friday night at 9 p.m. and last through Monday at 6 a.m. between Jackson Street/Route 551 and Mohawk School Road. On July 31 at 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Aug. 1, work will commence between Jackson Street/Route 551 and North Edinburg Road/Route 551.
