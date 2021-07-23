PITTSBURGH — Bridge work on Route 108 over the Interstate 376 toll road will begin Monday.
Shoulder restrictions will occur on the bridge from 7 a.m. Monday morning continuously through 3 p.m. Friday. Lane width on the bridge will be 10 feet and six inches. PennDOT crews will conduct approach shoulder slab repairs and catch basin work. PennDOT asks drivers to use caution if traveling in this area.
