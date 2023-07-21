PITTSBURGH — Westbound lane restrictions on Route 422 in Taylor Township will begin Monday for bridge repair work.
The work will be focused on the westbound Route 422 bridge over the Shenango River and Industrial Street.
An around-the-clock single-lane restriction will occur on westbound Route 422 between the Route 168 Moravia Street and Toll Road East 376 to 76 interchanges from 7 a.m. Monday morning continuously through Aug. 2. PennDOT crews will conduct bridge repair work.
Please use caution when traveling through the area. Motorists should expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.