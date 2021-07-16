PITTSBURGH — PennDOT is announcing cross pipe replacement work on Route 208 in Pulaski and Wilmington townships will begin Tuesday.
The cross pipe replacement work, weather permitting, will occur on Route 208 between Route 18 and New Bedford-Sharon Road (Route 4001). To allow the work to occur, weekday closures of Route 208 will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-August. The roadway will reopen to traffic each day at the conclusion of work. Two different detours will be implemented depending on where the work is occurring.
The detour west of the closure is from Route 298, take New Bedford-Sharon northbound, turn right onto High Hill Road then follow High Hill Road back to Route 208. The detour is the same for traffic coming in the opposite direction.
The detour west of the closure between I-376 and Route 18 will guide traffic from Route 208 off the ramp to westbound I-376 toward Sharon, take the Route 18 West Middlesex (Exit 2) off-ramp, turn right onto Route 18 and back to Route 208. In the opposite direction, take Route 208 northbound and take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward New Castle then take the Route 208 New Wilmington/Pulaski (Exit 5) off-ramp before following the road back to Route 208.
