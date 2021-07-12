From staff reports
A section of Mitchell Road will be closed next month near an Interstate 376 ramp in Neshannock Township for emergency repair of bridge in that area.
The work will require a full closure of the road from Interstate 376 East and the eastbound ramp to East Interstate 376. The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Aug. 6 for 74 days, ending Oct. 19. Only eastbound traffic will be affected.
Westbound access to Interstate 376 will remain open, as will access to Mitchell Road from the west side of Route 376.
A detour will be posted, routing traffic going east on Interstate 376 to exit Route 208, proceeding to Wilmington Road (Route 18), then south on Route 18 to Mitchell Road.
In addition to the Mitchell Road detour, a weekend closure of Eastbound Interstate 376 will be in effect from 9 p.m. Aug. 6 through 5 a.m. Aug. 9. All traffic from that detour will exit onto Route 208 in Pulaski, and traffic will be routed to Wilmington Road, south to Mitchell Road. The detour is needed for demolition of the existing bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.