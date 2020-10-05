PITTSBURGH — Bridge washing activities on Route 422 in Shenango Townshp will begin Wednesday.
The work, which is weather permitting, will cause single-lane restrictions on Route 422 (Benjamin Franklin Highway) on the bridge over Business Route 422 (New Butler Road) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Oct. 16.
