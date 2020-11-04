The Lake Road Bridge over Potter Run in Washington Township will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
The township-owned bridge is being replaced and a section of Lake Road, between George Washington Road and Carter Road, will be closed for the duration, according to information from Frank B. Taylor Engineering.
The work is being done by North Beaver Contracting LLC of New Castle, under a contract for $218,943.
No detour will be posted.
