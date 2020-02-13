A safety inspection of the Leslie Sabo (Sims Street) Bridge in Ellwood City borough will begin Tuesday.
The work on the Lawrence County-owned span will be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Traffic will be maintained during the inspection, but minor delays are possible.
The work is expected to be done by the end of the business day Tuesday, according to information from Frank B. Taylor Engineering, the county’s consulting engineers.
