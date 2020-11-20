The Lake Road Bridge over Potter Run in Washington Township will be closed for replacement beginning at 7 a.m. Nov. 30.
The bridge and approaching road were scheduled to have been closed last week, but the project was delayed. The road will remain closed to all traffic between George Washington and Carter roads for about four weeks.
The work is being done North Beaver Contracting LLC of New Castle under a contract of $218,943.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.