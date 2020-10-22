Paving will be done on the approaches to five Lawrence County-owned bridges, beginning Friday.
The work will be performed between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Frank B. Taylor Memorial Bridge on Studebaker Road over the Slippery Rock Creek in Scott Township; Stoughton Road Bridge over the Slippery Rock Creek in Scott Township; Lakewood Road Bridge over Hottenbaugh Run in Hickory Township; Hilltown Bridge on Churchill Road over the Mahoning River in Mahoning Township, and the Walker Mill Bridge on Lakewood-Neshannock Falls Road over the Neshannock Creek in Wilmington Township.
Traffic will be maintained through the work areas, but minor delays are possible. The work is expected to be finished by the end of the workday Oct. 30.
