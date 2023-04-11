A new brewery manufacturing and distribution center could be coming to New Castle.
On Wednesday, the city planning commission recommended a conditional use request to house the Koehler Brewing Company at 105 Mahoning Ave., which is located in the M-1 Light Industrial District in the Seventh Ward.
The operation would include brewing, manufacturing, bottling, canning and distribution of products, office spaces and a tasting room.
Koehler currently has a facility at 231 Park St. in Grove City, while the company also operates the Koehler Brewing Pub at 130 Wampum Ave. in Ellwood City.
Currently, the only places to buy Koehler Beer in Lawrence County, besides the Brewing Pub, is at Pete’s Uptown Beer & Beverage in Ellwood City, the Crane Room Grille and McBride Beer Store Inc. in Neshannock Township and Beer 4 Less and Pop in New Castle.
The conditional use request now goes to city council for formal approval.
Planning commission member Lawrence Williams feels this would be a good addition to the city.
He feels with Koehler, the planned New Castle Union Station Craft Distillery Inc. on East Washington Street and a planned brewery at The Henry on South Mercer Street, New Castle can become a regional brewing center.
