Kat Kerfoot thought radiation would be the easy part.

Diagnosed with breast cancer some 20 years ago, the Enon Valley resident had heard of the “horrors of chemo” and assumed that what she thought was a “simple lump” could be easily treated.

In some respects, she was right. But complications from the treatments would have the now 59-year-old undergoing a series of painful operations and procedures, the latest of which took place last year.

“I was diagnosed during my annual exam. I wasn’t even allowed to leave. I had a biopsy that day and they told me I had cancer,” recalled Kerfoot, who works in the domestic relations office at the Lawrence County Courthouse. “Thank God my husband (Scott) went with me that day because I didn’t hear half of what they were saying to me.”

While the cancer had not spread to her lymph nodes, because of Kerfoot’s young age and family history of cancer, doctors recommended a lumpectomy along with radiation and chemotherapy.

“I went ahead with that, but six surgeries later, I now realize that maybe it wasn’t the best choice. Still, I didn’t know at the time I had the choice of a complete mastectomy,” Kerfoot said.

Although the treatments eliminated the cancer, there were other problems.

Two months after Kerfoot passed the five-year mark of being cancer free, she was diagnosed with uterine cancer and underwent a total hysterectomy.

After healing from that, she decided she wanted to address the deformity in her breasts. Scarring and severe radiation burns had left her treated breast about half the size of the other.

“It was very obvious and made it hard to wear regular clothes,” Kerfoot said of her decision to have surgery to reduce the size of the breast that had not been treated.

“They ended up hitting radiated tissue, I had skin die and three months later I had to have it repaired again,” Kerfoot recalled, explaining that the experience led her to explore her options and finally decide on a total mastectomy.

“After four surgeries already and having the surgeon tell me I wasn’t a good candidate for reconstruction, I felt there was no other choice,” recalled Kerfoot who underwent the surgery last year.

The mastectomy was followed by what Kerfoot terms her “four-month journey of healing.”

“I had a problem with fluid and had to go for a weekly drain,” she explained. “But after four months, I’ve healed.”

In addition to the physical, there was also a mental healing process.

“In the back of your mind, the cancer is always there. I can be very depressing, but you have to choose not to lay down and let it work you over. I decided to strive to survive,” Kerfoot said, emphasizing the importance of asking questions and having advocates attend appointments with you.

“When they tell you things, your mind wonders. I remember sitting there when I was first diagnosed wondering how I was going to tell my daughters,” she continued. “I wasn’t thinking about me.”

In addition to her husband and daughters, Kyra and Taryn, Kerfoot credits the nurses at UPMC Jameson where she went for her weekly fluid aspirations and the American Cancer Society’s My Buddy program, which “taught me how to do my makeup and draw on eyebrows so I didn’t look like a clown or a ghost,” for aiding in her recovery.

“I cried at my last (aspiration) appointment because the girls at treatment and I were always laughing and singing. and the nurses treated us so well, they really cared about me,” Kerfoot said.

“From the beginning, with what I thought was a simple lump, I ended up having six surgeries. You end up learning a lot about yourself through the process and just how strong you are,” she continued. “I’m cancer-free now and thankful for every day I’m upright. I can’t rule out it returning, but I know I can tackle it if it comes.”