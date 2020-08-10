Branches of service: Tree bearing dog tags dedicated to veterans

Hundreds gathered in Cascade Park on Saturday morning to watch the dedication of a dog tag tree monument remembering veterans exposed to Agent Orange.
“Let this tree be a reminder of what these veterans did for their country and the next generation,” said Ron Huff, featured speaker and a U.S Navy veteran.
Hugh Coryea, the monument’s curator, wanted to create a dog tag tree to honor veterans who had been affected by Agent Orange after seeing a similar tree while visiting Mississippi with his father five years ago. The project has received monetary and service donations in order to be completed.
Agent Orange was a chemical herbicide used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War in order to remove leaves and other foliage that gave enemy fighters cover. There are 14 diseases associated with exposure, including leukemia and Parkinson’s disease. Approximately two million veterans worldwide have died from exposure.
Families of veterans honored at the dedication were escorted to the park from the Cascade Galleria by New Castle’s police and fire departments as well as more than 20 motorcycles from Chapter 22-8 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA).
CVMA’s color guard lowered the national flag and raised a new flag at the beginning of the ceremony.
After poems about war and the herbicide’s effects were read, the Rev. Jamie Holmes gave the sermonette.
“It’s amazing that they stood up so that we could lay down and be comfortable,” he said. “They fought so we can be free. The land of the free. Home of the brave, but that free comes with a price. These men and women who have joined our military, some of them have paid the ultimate price. They paid their life for ours.”
Following more poems, 54 names were read aloud by New Castle city councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile and Lawrence County commissioner Loretta Spielvogel. Once a name was read, a bell rang and the veteran’s family approached the tree to place the dog tag on a branch.
“To the veterans, this (tree) represents a healing,” Huff said. “Unlike the veterans of World War II, there were no parades and welcome speeches for Vietnam veterans. To their families, it means their veterans are not forgotten.”
Other local politicians in attendance were city councilman Pat Cioppa and state Rep. Chris Sainato.
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is comprised of combat veterans, veterans and spouses whose mission is to help fellow veterans.
The veterans are: Stanley Babick Jr., David Ball Jr., Harold Bastian, Daniel Benincase, David Bessell, Richard Black, Craig Boles, Wayne Boyer, John Bridle, Robert Brophy, George Brown, James Carmen, Larry Chestnut, Raymond Cimini, Robert Conn, Edison Coryea, Robert Donaldson, Thomas Donaldson, John Erickson, Edward Glidden Jr., David Guy, Joseph Guyer, Charles Harvey, John Ippolito, Ronald Jones, Michael Kelly, John King, Kenneth Kushnir, Thomas Lane, David Lengyel, Donald Link, Gay Lykins, Donald Marchette, Earl Marchette, Allen Martell, Lee McNeil, Barry Miller, George Moore, Michael Natale, Michael Orelli, Norman Panella Sr., Rusty Pauley, George Pavkovich, Franklin Pounds Sr., Robert Ross, John Sager, Robert Shehy, Gregory Stiger, William Stokes Jr., Harry Trott, Robert Walters, James White Sr., Lyle Williams and David Zoltani.
