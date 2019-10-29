BPW to celebrate 100 years in March

Women's lives changed in the past century.
Called to work outside the home during World War I, many returned to the more traditional roles of homemaker and housewife following the war. Others, due to desire or necessity, opted to remain in the workforce, competing with the returning soldiers for the jobs they had been recruited to perform during the war.
With the stated mission of achieving equality for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information, the Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs, founded in 1919, emerged as an agency to assist these new working women and is celebrating its centennial.
Today, BPW is recognized as the first, and largest, organization in the world devoted entirely to business and professional women and to advocate for the rights of women in the workplace. Stated objectives include "elevating standards for women in business and the professions; promoting their interests' bringing about a spirit of cooperation among business and professional women in the United States and extending opportunities to women through education along lines of industrial, scientific and vocational activities."
"Now, 100 years later, we're still fighting for equality," said Dianna Cecchini, president of the New Castle Business and Professional Women's Club and CEO of GNC Federal Credit Union. "We're still working for better working conditions and equal pay for women."
"We're up to 81 cents on the dollar now," said past president Carolyn Natcher, who also serves as historian for the local chapter which united with the BPW Federation on March 18, 1920. The local chapter is considered a charter member of the organization.
"We're the oldest, continuous BPW chapter in Pennsylvania," Cecchini said. "We'll be celebrating our 100th anniversary next year."
Cecchini and Natcher are already planning the organization's centennial anniversary which will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 21, 2020, at Gallo's Restaurant
"Save the date cards are being mailed to all current and former members," Cecchini said. Currently, she said, the local club has 11 active members. She asks that all former members consider reconnecting with the organization and attend the celebration.
The organization will host the district meting in April. Cecchini and Natcher are past directors for District 2 which includes New Castle, Indiana and Kittanning. There are 12 BPW districts in Pennsylvania, and about 1,100 members in the state, she said.
Cecchini said she is on a mission to get the word out on the organization and increase membership. She also invites all interested women to attend BPW's monthly meetings, held at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the GNC Community Federal Credit Union, located at 2907 Wilmington Road. Meetings include dinner catered from the Hill House Restaurant.
"We're looking for new faces to keep the organization going. We welcome working women, retired women, women seeking to enter or return to the workforce. Just call ahead to let me know that you are coming," Cecchini said.
Cecchini can be reached at (724) 652-3604 or at dianna@gncfuc.com.
"It's hard to get people interested," Cecchini said. 'Young women work. They want to spend time with their families and they don't think that they have time to join organizations."
The first step toward BPW's centennial celebration came last week when the Lawrence County commissioners issued a proclamation during National Business Women's Week, Oct. 21-27, recognizing the organization "founded in 1920, to promote equality for all women and to help to create better conditions for working women by advocating social, educational and economic issues impacting women in the workplace."
The proclamation also reads that BPW supports young people through scholarships and recognizes the organization's contributions to working and professional women and their families, noting that during economic downturns more women have become their family's breadwinner.
The proclamation points out that working women constitute 72 million people, about one half of the nation's workforce, and that woman-owned businesses account for 30 percent of all U.S. businesses, generating $1.9 trillion in annual sales.
According to the local club's history, prepared in 1978, the roots of the organization reach back to 1907 when six local women attended a YWCA summer conference. Returning home they organized the Silver Bay Club, later known as the Recreation Club and later still as the Blue Triangle Club.
Members donated time and money to the less fortunate and collected clothing for victims of New Castle's 1913 flood and donating to the Red Cross, Neighborhood House for Americanization and the Margaret Henry Children's Home.
In 1919, the national board of the YWCA launched the idea of the Federation of Business and Professional Women and the local club became one of the first to affiliate, earning it the charter No. 60.
Members continued its community projects over the years including setting up a cancer detection clinic in cooperation with the Lawrence County Medical Society. The clinic ran from 1947 to 1968. Members donated to charities and building funds, held card parties, fashion shows, bingos, cookbook sales and wrapped Christmas gifts at the former Towne Mall.
The local chapter established a scholarship, initially providing $200 to girls furthering their educations, The scholarships have grown to two $1,000 awards each year, provided to young women or men seeking to further his or her education by attending a college or trade school.
