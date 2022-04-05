Lawrence County government is operating at an unforeseen deficit this year, and if the county doesn't watch every dollar it spends, that deficit could grow to more than $300,000 by next year.
That was a warning proffered by Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd during the public commissioners meeting last week.
Boyd reported he has been scrutinizing the county's current state of spending versus revenues. He found that the potential for a deficit is a result of rising costs, including postage, and unnecessary spending, and costs overall outweighing the revenues.
“When you factor out carryover funding, our revenues increased by $171,857 from fiscal year 2021 to 2022. Our current expenses from the last year are roughly $300,000 more than what they were at this time last year," he explained.
Thus, “at the current time, we are over budget by $124,166. That's only the first quarter. We are projected to be over budget for fiscal year 2022 by $496,664,” Boyd estimated.
He said he brought up the matter because “it's absolutely critical when we're in a deficit situation of that proportion that we control our expenses right down to the dollar.”
He cited one example of unnecessary spending as the county's recent purchase of three standing desks for workers in the commissioners office, an unbudgeted expense of more than $900. Boyd said he walked into the office later and saw three sit-stand adjustable desks had been delivered to the commissioners office, which had been overridden by his two fellow commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel.
“It's not me trying to be a bad guy or trying to be mean,” Boyd said. “It's (a matter of) trying to avoid layoffs for next year.”
Boyd said the deficit could get to $1 million if "we don't rectify it" because of inflation and flat revenues.
“I want to make it very clear, we have to do everything we can to control our expenses," he said. "Right now, the projected deficit is more than $250,000 for 2022. That's not being fiscally responsible.”
Following his report, Boyd voted against a request of the county planning director for the county to apply for a $380,000 grant for safety upgrades to Quaker Falls, the historic park in Mahoning Township that the county adopted within the past couple of years. One upgrade area was in fencing, which McKinney said would cost about $70,000.
Amy McKinney, county planning director, said the county has received a $30,000 grant through an insurance program affiliated with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, that could be used toward a 50-50 match for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant the county is pursuing. McKinney told the commissioners she envisions other funds would be available to make up the county's $170,000 match obligation of the grant.
The other two commissioners — Vogler and Spielvogel — voted in favor of applying for the grant, but Boyd countered the county does not have the rest of the funds in place for the matching amount, and he was reluctant to approve he grant request.
The county applied for similar grant last year it did not receive for the purchase of property at Quaker Falls, Boyd explained outside of the public meeting. The county did not have the grant but it had committed to the land purchase. As a result, the county had to pay $85,650.
“Thankfully we had a surplus then, but that surplus is dwindling,” he said.
Regarding the grant application approved last week, he commented, “We don't know where all of that $149,000 is coming from. The county's Marcellus Legacy Fund has only $20,000 left in it," he said.
The county has American Rescue Plan Act Funds, but there is not a funding plan in place yet for that money, which will also be needed for other uses, he said.
The county currently has $3 million in operating reserve funds, but “we don't want to spend that,” he said, adding,"Those funds are for cases of emergency and they provide us with a sheet of fiscal security.”
He cited his fear of a budget shortfall as his reason for voting no, and the potential for a large deficit by 2023.
McKinney said work would be done and the grant would be reimbursed by DCNR, but the availability of the grant requires a resolution approved by the commissioners and a letter committing a match of $158,000 over two budget years of 2023 and 2024.
By using the CCAP insurance grant funding and other funds such as Marcellus Legacy and ARPA funds, “the ultimate goal is to not spend any county general fund dollars,” she said.
“I'm going to vote no on this one,” Boyd countered. “The grant from CCAP insurance is $30,000 and I'd be fine with this, but right now we don't officially have anything. The last time we went out for the grant, we had to pay because we didn't get what we expected to get, and this year, we're projecting a deficit right out of the gate."
Vogler pointed out the CCAP grants are through insurance programs, and “unless the markets tank, I would envision they will continue to offer these grants and we will be able to apply for them. For now we have that assurance,” he said.
