Boyd wants to be proactive in solving county's issues

Many Lawrence County voters may be surprised to answer a knock at the door and see a young, bespectacled eager face staring at them.
Morgan Boyd, 21, of New Wilmington, a Republican has been knocking on doors countywide during this election season, seeking to garner votes in his favor for a seat as a Lawrence County commissioner.
He is one of four contestants seeking three commissioners positions.
Voters will select two at the polls, and the top three vote-getters will be the successful candidates. Also vying for the positions are Loretta Spielvogel of Hickory Township, and Tim Fulkerson of New Castle, both Democrats, and incumbent Dan Vogler of Neshannock Township, a Republican.
Boyd currently sits as an elected member of New Wilmington Borough council. He decided to run for county commissioner because he sees economic issues in New Wilmington being the same as those countywide and regionally — attracting businesses to the county, and keeping young professionals here.
"I felt the commissioner position was a better fit to work on that," he said.
Curing any conflicts between the New Castle city council and the commissioners goes in hand with that, toward resolving issues of blight, transit needs and downtown revitalization. He sees open communication as one of the keys to success in those endeavors, he said.
"The city of New Castle has a ton of potential, but it's not being leveraged," he said in an interview in Jimmy's Restaurant one recent morning in New Wilmington. "We have an extraordinarily intact downtown area."
The North Hill, once a gem of the county, has creeping blight, he said, noting that most people have New Castle as their mailing addresses.
"My goal is to help attract jobs and the people to work in those jobs," he said, adding that he would like to address the local problems by considering New Castle a bedroom community to the city of Pittsburgh.
"The first step is to communicate more with municipal officials and put together a game plan," he said, from structured and targeted tax credits to starting a business incubator, investing government money and applying for grants for community assets.
"I don't think the county has been proactive in solving regional problems," he said in a follow-up phone interview. "That's been confirmed with business owners, residents and municipal officials all across the county."
Economic development goes back to everybody, including community organizers and leaders, the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp., tourism, the chamber of commerce, the Northwest and Southwest regional (planning) commissions and the Regional Industrial Development Authority, he contends.
Should Boyd get elected to office, his first mission on the county level is to open the county budget during the first few weeks of the year, should he see the need to do so.
"Right now we're looking at a scenario where we're either going to have to cut or raise taxes," Boyd said. "To me, it's going to take a little bit of both, but I would not be comfortable with raising taxes by even one mill before poring over that budget."
He believes the county has an existing deficit of $1.3 million, and about $600,000 of that debt came from buying state-mandated voting system with a paper trail. He cited an issue with the state no longer sending inmates to the county as creating a gap in the jail budget that could become as great as $1 million.
"Within those first few weeks, we have an ability to reopen the budget and adjust the taxes," Boyd said. "We can effectively go in and nullify the decisions of the existing board."
And while the county budget has yet to be introduced for 2020, he still foresees a budgetary deficit for next year. He said he learned from an incumbent commissioner that the county will have no more money in its reserve fund at the end of the year.
His plan in the courthouse, if elected, is also to hold regular staff meetings and live-stream commissioners meetings to ensure that documents are digitally publicized before every meeting.
Boyd was raised in New Wilmington, and at age 11, he worked at his family's turf grass supply company, pulling weeds and mowing grass. He grew in the business, and by the time he was 15, he was installing greens and tees at golf courses nationally.
A Wilmington High School graduate, Boyd within two years earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Allegheny College. He took classes toward his master's degree in public policy and management at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He has also studied communications at Westminster College and philosophy at Harvard University.
His interest in government prompted him to successfully run for a seat on the New Wilmington Borough council in 2017. He also chairs the borough sanitation committee and is a member of the borough economic development and finance committees.
Boyd currently is working with the borough planning commission on revising the borough zoning ordinance for the first time in 20 years. He also is working in the preliminary stages developing a borough streetscape.
Boyd assisted in the structuring of the first electronic and hazardous waste curbside collection program in the county and has worked with Westminster College on projects ranging from sewage plant optimization to meeting statewide sustainability goals, according to a biography detailed on his website.
