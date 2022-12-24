A Lawrence County commissioner has shared good tidings regarding the county’s financial stability.
Chairman Morgan Boyd made a presentation at the commissioners regular meeting Tuesday declaring the county anticipates ending 2022 with nearly a $1.4 million general fund surplus.
That surplus does not include money the county has received from the state and federal governments for COVID-19 relief, he said. He explained how the surplus, which four years ago was nonexistent, has grown.
This is the third straight year that the county is reporting a surplus, and this board of commissioners has never run at a deficit, Boyd said.
He analyzed the county’s audit reports from 2016 through 2021 and found before the existing board of commissioners was sworn in on Jan. 6, 2020, the county ran four straight years of operational deficits from 2016 through 2019, with an average deficit of $1.2 million dollars, he said.
“When this board was sworn in Jan.6, 2020, there wasn’t a single penny left in the county’s operating reserve fund,” Boyd said. “We made it a priority to rebuild that safety net to ensure the continuity of essential county services in periods of financial hardship and succeeded in rebuilding the county reserve to its highest levels since at least 2016.”
The cumulative operational deficit from 2016 through 2019, according to the auditors, was $4.7 million dollars.
The former board of commissioners during those years was comprised of Steve Craig, Robert Del Signore and Dan Vogler.
From 2020 through 2022, since the existing board of commissioners — Boyd, Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel — has managed the county’s fiscal operations, Lawrence County has experienced three consecutive annual surpluses, with an average surplus of $1.4 million dollars and a cumulative surplus of $4.1 million dollars. On average, that’s a positive financial swing of $2.6 million dollars per year relative to the county’s financial performance from 2016 through 2019, Boyd said, iterating that does not include any COVID-19 stimulus funding.
When the current board took over in January 2020, the county auditors indicated the county had only $461,047 in its operating account and zero dollars in its reserve account, Boyd said.
At that amount, the county was literally unable to make payroll without borrowing from the bank.
The bi-weekly county payroll runs between $750,000 to $1 million.
Through a combination of COVID-19 stimulus funding, eliminating more than 20 full-time positions through attrition, restructuring the county’s pension fund, a tax increase made unavoidable by the county’s poor inherited fiscal condition and operational cutbacks in almost every county department, “we were able to grow our general fund from the $461,000 we inherited at the beginning of 2020 to $5 million by the end of 2020 and to more than $10 million that is currently in its general fund.
Boyd pointed out COVID-19 funding accounts for roughly $6 million of that and roughly $4 million comes from the previously mentioned measures.
From a starting balance of zero in January 2020, the reserve currently holds $3 million in emergency, rainy-day funding should it ever be needed.
Furthermore, when the current board took office in 2020, the county’s capital reserve fund — money used for needed capital projects – contained only $304,000 and there was no long-term capital improvement plan in place to manage those capital assets.
The existing board has since created and fully funded a longterm capital plan, so by the end of this year, the capital fund will hold nearly $3.4 million to ensure the upkeep and advancement of the county’s major capital assets — including the courthouse, the government center, the jail and the 911 center.
The existing commissioners also inherited total long-term debts $34.5 million through loans and bond issues that had been floated in the past, Boyd continued.
By the end of the year, the county’s long-term debt will have been reduced to roughly $28.5 million or by just below $6 million in total debt reduction over the last three years.
He noted that includes the full and early payoff of a $1.5 million capital loan the former commissioners borrowed in December 2019 and the full payoff of one of the county’s three only active bonds in May 2023.
“The county pension fund has never been stronger than under this board and and the current pension board’s leadership,” Boyd said.
According to our audits, at the end of last year, the pension fund held $104 million in assets against $88 million in pension liabilities. While that position will likely show a weakening in the 2022 audit report because of the current markets, the fund will not fall below being 100 percent funded, and the county employees retirement accounts are secure, Boyd assured.
He pointed out that while the commissioners have worked hard to secure the county’s financial future, the rebuilding is not over yet.
According to audit reports, the annual growth rate of the county property taxes receipts is -0.18 percent, and the annual growth rate of its fee for services revenues is -2.3 percent.
The commissioners have successfully reduced expenses to account for that reduction in revenues, Boyd said, but he cautioned that “we cannot mistake our strong fund balances for a strong operating position, and we cannot utilize one-time federal stimulus funding to balance the operational budget. To do so would be to place the county squarely back in the poor financial condition from which we inherited it.”
“The past three years have been about rebuilding the county’s finances and positioning it for future success,” Boyd said, pointing out that Lawrence County currently has more funding and more capacity to effectuate change than it has have in generations.
“I want to be abundantly clear – this is the strongest that Lawrence County has ever been financially and, with our current fund balances, this is likely the best and only chance we have to make the necessary investments critical to Lawrence County’s success,” he said.
“Next year, and under the next board, the county has the resources to launch major projects, build out our infrastructure, remake its boroughs, townships, and city, and create generational impact for current and future residents,” Boyd said. “Depending on how our community decides to proceed, we can bring a community college to downtown New Castle, we can acquire and remediate the Shenango China site, we can invest in the revitalization of Ellwood City, New Wilmington, Wampum, and Bessemer’s downtown cores. We can preserve more farmland. We can build out new housing stock. We can rebuild Lawrence County — but this, right now, is the only shot we’ll ever have to do it.
“We will likely never again have the level of local funding that we currently hold — at both the county and municipal level – again,” he said. “There will likely never be as much available state and federal funding available to chase as there is right now.”
Spielvogel commented regarding his presentation, “I’m glad that we’re in such a position that we are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.