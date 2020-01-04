Reopening the 2020 Lawrence County budget and hiring replacements in two key county positions are two immediate goals of commissioners-elect Morgan Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel as they take office next week.
But before that, they will need to choose a chairman to lead them and a solicitor to guide them in legal matters.
Both newly elected commissioners, along with commissioner re-elect Dan Vogler, will officially be sworn into office at 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at a ceremony in the courts, where all re-elected and newly elected county officials will take their oaths.
Boyd and Spielvogel share a bond of familiarity, having worked together both in their campaigns and to plan for their new roles in county government.
The new board of commissioners — Boyd, Spielvogel and Vogler — will convene for their reorganizational meeting immediately after that, then they will move into the county salary board meeting. All of the sessions are open to the public.
Spielvogel said in an interview Tuesday that the consensus, after talks among them, is that Boyd will be the commissioners chairman this year.
Vogler, the current chairman and top vote-getter in the election, announced a few weeks ago that he would decline the chairmanship in the new year.
"It was actually an easy decision," Spielvogel said. "Either of us would have taken it, and we each bring different strengths, but tradition has that it's always been top vote-getter, so Morgan was next in line."
Boyd received the second-highest number of votes, and Spielvogel came in third.
The board is tasked with naming a county solicitor, and both she and Boyd agree that the existing solicitor, Thomas W. Leslie, is the obvious choice to stay in the position, but they also concur that they need to interview candidates for the post.
Boyd said they intend to reappoint Leslie to the position, but they would like to conduct open interviews for the position with any qualified attorneys who might have an interest in the job.
"Tom is more than welcome to participate in one of those interviews," Boyd said, "but I'd like to open that up and see what's out there before making a definitive decision on a solicitor."
"There's a transition phase, and the decision will be to keep Tom Leslie on, then go through an interview process," Spielvogel said.
Boyd and Spielvogel have detailed other immediate goals they have when they assume their new positions on courthouse hill.
"Salary board will be the first order of business," Boyd said. He anticipates any items for consideration on that agenda to be pushed back for about two or three weeks "to give us time to make informed decisions as to what we want to do," Boyd said.
Boyd said he is determined, with the vote of his fellow commissioners, as his first priority to reopen the county budget that was formally adopted Tuesday with a 0.588-mill, or 8 percent, property tax increase.
"We have an obligation to open the budget and go through it line by line, to see where we can improve efficiency, cut back on costs and redundant services, and ask row officers to explain what is in their individual budgets," he said.
"We have 21 days to reopen the budget and make changes that we want to make. I'll be voting to do that, I'll say that right now. That's been a project of mine the past few weeks. I've been going through it and I have all of the expense items I'm reviewing, since 2012. I'm looking forward to jumping into that in an official capacity."
Spielvogel said that since the commissioners first introduced the budget with a tax increase earlier last month, neither she nor Boyd have been privy to any of the changes the existing board has made since to reduce the tax hike.
She agreed that, "I think we need to reopen the budget, and we would be remiss if we didn't take that opportunity, just to see if there are some changes that we might want to make."
Boyd said that he strongly favors transparency in local government, so one of his goals is to livestream the commissioners meetings and provide the public with all of the documents referred to in the meeting beforehand.
"After that, I think the next three months will be devoted to really getting a solid understanding of how the county operates," he said. "The first few months will be adjusting to the role, making changes to budget, transparency and getting our feet wet."
Boyd and Spielvogel also plan to start the hiring process for a new county administrator and maintenance director. He said the positions will be advertised, and he would like to conduct a statewide search for a new administrator.
"I think that just makes sense," he commented. "You don't know what you don't know until you bring someone in from the outside to see how they might do things differently for better results."
The upcoming board of commissioners has a good combination of experience and energy, he said, noting that Vogler is established and well known and has contacts all over the state.
"Loretta has incredible new ideas, and I have new ideas, and there's a solid combination," he said, so they will see whether what they've done in the past makes sense to continue, or to do it differently to achieve higher efficiency and better results.
Spielvogel pointed out that big changes are on the horizon with funding streams for Children and Youth Services under the Family First Act, which places emphasis on working with parents to keep their children in their homes, rather than placing them in agencies or in foster homes.
"We have a disproportionate amount of children in out-of-home placement, and the funding for those could be greatly diminished in 2021 when the act goes into effect," Spielvogel said. "I want to devote a lot of my time to that, to see where we can be in line to not blow our budget."
She said she plans to work closely with John Bout, director of Children and Youth Services, to resolve the financial crunches.
Spielvogel, 59, who has a background in policing and in business, comes to her new job as a lifelong resident of Lawrence County.
She was raised in Mahoningtown and has lived in Hickory Township for 28 years. She was a New Castle police officer from 1985 until 2007 and retired as a lieutenant in charge of the police department's juvenile bureau. She was the department's DARE officer in the New Castle schools for 10 years. She co-wrote and administered grants to bolster programs to curb juvenile delinquency and drug abuse.
She also has owned a fitness center and was in charge of an after-school program called Finding Another Chance to Succeed, with juveniles through the Lawrence County department of juvenile probation. She has been the community resource specialist with the Academy Schools, working with delinquent youth through the county juvenile probation office. She also has done catering privately for friends and families.
Boyd, 21, brings government experience to the courthouse from his position as a two-year member of New Wilmington Borough Council, and he has served as chairman of the borough's sanitation committee and as a member of its economic development and finance committees.
Boyd was raised in New Wilmington and is a Wilmington High School graduate. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Allegheny College that he earned within two years. He has taken classes toward his master's degree in public policy and management at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and has studied communications at Westminster College and philosophy at Harvard University.
