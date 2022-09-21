Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd made a splash by endorsing Josh Shapiro for governor earlier this summer.
In June, Boyd was among the first Republicans — and only sitting official — to cross party lines and endorse Shapiro, a Democrat, to lead Pennsylvania. Boyd, like the others, called Republican candidate Doug Mastriano “too extreme” and without a real plan to move the state forward.
“I’m only saying what I think a lot of Republican officials across the state are thinking, and even in my conversations with numerous sitting Republican officials, not just regionally, but statewide,” Boyd said Monday during a wide-ranging interview at the New Castle News alongside Shapiro. “While they might not come out publicly and state they’re supporting Josh, when they go to the voting booth in November, he’s the box they’re checking.”
Another 20 former Republican officials, including former representatives and the former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush, recently cast their support for Shapiro.
“This race is too important to sit back on the sidelines,” Boyd said. “At the end of the day, Josh, his policies on economic development, on education, on public safety — they align with many of the goals that we’re working on in Lawrence County.”
Shapiro said he is thankful for the cross-party support, noting it is hard to often take off the “red jersey” or “blue jersey,” but said he wants to make sure everyone is wearing a “Pennsylvania jersey.”
“It’s clear that we don’t agree on every issue, and that’s OK, but I think we all believe in our democracy,” Shapiro said. “We love our freedom and we understand that we have to come together to tackle big challenges.”
Shapiro said he hopes to have a coalition come together, of Democrats, Republicans and more, as a unified front, in order to address matters pertaining to state and local government.
Boyd said he is seeing more and more support for Shapiro in traditional “rural, red counties” than he expected. Democrats held a registered-voter majority in Lawrence County from about 1972 until 2020, but Republicans now lead by about 4,000 voters.
“It’s critical that we get somebody into the governor’s office that actually has the experience — a former county commissioner, state representative, current attorney general — and the vision to push Pennsylvania forward,” Boyd said. “Josh is the only candidate in the race, in my view, that’s actually talking about the big ideas that are going to bring our state into the 21st century.”
Shapiro, before becoming state attorney general, served as a Montgomery County commissioner, and before that was a state house member.
As a former local official, he said he understands the importance of local government — from the county level down.
He said, under his administration, local government would have a direct line to his office, through liaisons, as well as a “seat at the table,” to work on matters such as rural health care, economic development and public safety.
Boyd noted typically, state government serves as an entity that funnels money to local government.
However, he said Shapiro wants to have more institutional, professional and technical support between the state and local governments.
Boyd talks to either Shapiro, or someone from his office, once or twice a week to discuss ways to improve southwestern Pennsylvania and said Shapiro, through his role as attorney general, has a Commonwealth narcotics law enforcement officer in Lawrence County, to help tackle drug problems.
“The level of communication I’ve seen from Josh personally is unparalleled to what I’ve seen from Harrisburg, from any other state-level politician,” Boyd said.
