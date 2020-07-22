A Lawrence County commissioner said he feels confident that Lawrence County will not be going back into the “red zone” of the coronavirus restrictions.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd at the board’s meeting Tuesday noted there has been a lot of “fake news” recently about the county going into the red, which under Gov. Tom Wolf’s standards is the strictest shutdown of activities under COVID-19 restrictions.
The county was in the “red zone” initially, when the restaurants were shut down except for takeout service, and only essential businesses were allowed to remain open. Eventually it advanced to the “yellow zone” in May and the green zone in June.
“We’re in close contact with all of our state partners,” Boyd explained after the meeting. “Throughout this entire crisis, when the county’s made many moves on restrictions or openings, the governor’s office has looped us into those conversations. Lately, moving us into the red or yellow phases in the county has not been a part of any conversations with them.
“It’s never come up. It’s never even been a conversation point because it’s not going to happen. At this point at least, it’s not on the table.”
Lawrence County during the past few weeks has seen a daily increase in confirmed positive tests and reported probable cases of the novel coronavirus. To date, Lawrence County has had 243 cases, and nine deaths reported as a result of the virus.
“All indications are we will not be going back to red or yellow,” Boyd said. “The fake news out there is spreading for individuals who are buying into and sharing posts and spreading information that isn’t true.”
The county continues to require that anyone entering the courthouse be wearing a mask, and the guards at the door are taking temperatures of people entering. Hand sanitizers are located throughout the building.
Boyd and Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel encouraged business owners and nonprofit agencies to apply for the COVID-19 block grant funding available to help them recoup losses from the shutdowns that occurred previously because of the epidemic.
The website for them to apply is: co.lawrence.pa.us/cares-act.
“If you’re a business owner or nonprofit and are eligible for the CARES grant program, we can get you upward of $25,000 if you meet the business and nonprofit status grant qualifications,” Boyd said.
“We have had many applications, and the money’s still there and available,” Spielvogel said. “It’s a process we tried to make as simple as we can. It’s not a daunting application.”
She pointed out that the county’s Planning and Community Development office can assist applicants in helping to complete their applications, if needed.
The county within the past couple of weeks received $7.7 million grant which is being distributed to the local businesses and nonprofit agencies that apply for funding. The commissioners have allocated the funding categories as follows: Local municipalities and fire companies, $1.25 million; businesses, $3.25 million; nonprofit agencies, $1 million; the direct response and contingency account, $1,318,041; the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce/Economic Development Corp., $150,000; Lawrence County Tourist Promotion Agency, $100,000; and behavioral health and substance abuse services, $500,000.
