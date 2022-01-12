A proposal by a new venture headed by Lawrence County's commissioner chairman and solicitor would help the city be more aggressive in its zoning permitting and enforcement processes.
Municipal Aid, a third-party company, aims to fill gaps in manpower and provide local governments with custom-made consulting in code enforcement and zoning administration. Formed last year by Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd and county solicitor Jason Medure, the partners gave a presentation of the company to city council during Tuesday's caucus meeting.
The proposed fee would be $7,500 a month for form preparation and zoning officer services, $125 an hour for attorney services and would receive five percent of any grant award, to be paid only if a grant is secured. Boyd said a partnership between the firm and the city is at the same price point as what is already being paid to its planning and zoning department.
"One of the things I've seen over my career in municipal law, there is always an effort but there seems to be a manpower issue," said Medure, who worked for several years as the city's solicitor. "That's a lot of money left on the table for the municipality," Medure said.
Medure pointed to the efforts of current zoning officer Jim Farris and applauded his efforts as the best around, but noted he's only one person without a full staff that can't both issue permits and enforce them. Municipal Aid would work with city staff, who would be independent contractors. Medure explained it would handle collections, digitize permits, allow for online payments and records and keep in compliance with Right to Know Law requirements.
While Medure would work on the legal side, Boyd would focus on grant writing, an area he said is also lacking in the city because of its lack of dedicated staff. Boyd mentioned several grants the city currently could be going after to tackle blight, improve downtown and fix up parks.
"You can look at Act 47 as a bit of a blessing and a curse because under its guidelines you take priority for a number of different funding streams that are out there," he said.
Municipal Aid would not handle building code inspections.
