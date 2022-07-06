Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd is crossing party lines in this fall’s governor race.
Boyd, a Republican, is one of nine statewide GOP members who endorsed Democrat Josh Shapiro’s gubernatorial campaign, the Shapiro campaign announced Wednesday.
Of the nine, only Boyd currently holds an office.
Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, a state senator from Franklin County who pushed conspiracy theories and was present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is seen as too extreme for some Republicans jumping to back Shapiro. Mastriano, an ardent Donald Trump supporter, won the former president’s coveted endorsement from a crowded primary field.
Mastriano, a former U.S. Army general, chartered buses to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, for a rally that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Mastriano supports a ban on abortion, having proposed a six-week ban in the state Senate, and doesn’t support exceptions in instances of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is jeopardized.
A USA Today Network/Suffolk University poll from June showed Shapiro narrowly up on Mastriano by four points, which was within the 4.4-percent margin of error.
The other GOP members who joined Boyd in endorsing Shapiro are former congressmen Charlie Dent (Lehigh Valley) and Jim Greenwood (Bucks County), former state Supreme Court justice Sandra Schultz Newman (Montgomery County), former state Speaker of the House Denny O’Brien (Philadelphia County), former state representatives Dave Steil (Bucks County) and Liz Cohen (Montgomery County), former Lieutenant Gov. Robert Jubelirer (Blair County) and former Montgomery County GOP Chair Ken Davis.
“In order to meet this moment and address the challenges facing Pennsylvania, Republicans, Independents, and Democrats must come together — and I am grateful to receive the endorsement of so many Republican leaders who recognize the stakes of this Governor’s race,” said Shapiro, the state’s current attorney general. “I have a proven track record of bringing people together to deliver real results, and as governor, I will bring leaders together from both sides of the aisle to cut taxes and bring down costs, keep our families safe, and take our Commonwealth forward. From now until Election Day, we will continue growing the broad coalition behind my campaign.”
Berwood Yost, who oversees political polling conducted at Franklin & Marshall College, examined turnout from the primary election. He found that Mastriano’s support mirrored that of President Trump’s performance in Pennsylvania in 2016: underperforming in the state’s large central and fringe metros and overperforming in the state’s less dense rural communities.
While the Shapiro endorsement by the nine Republicans may not sway many voters, Yost said they do come from the suburbs, which is where he thinks the gubernatorial race will be won.
“Senator Mastriano undoubtedly needs to expand his appeal to get beyond the core supporters who helped him win in the primary and these defections could make it a bit more difficult for him to expand beyond his base to what should be a supportive constituency,” Yost said.
New Castle News editor Pete Sirianni and CNHI Harrisburg Bureau reporter Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.
