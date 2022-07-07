After Pennsylvania’s May primary, Morgan Boyd said he took a hard look at the positions and platforms of the two gubernatorial candidates set to face off in November — Democratic Josh Shapiro and Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano.
The first-term Republican commissioner chairman of Lawrence County, Boyd determined Mastriano was too extreme and wanted to sit down with Shapiro, the state’s current attorney general. Over a mid-June breakfast meeting orchestrated by Allegheny County Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Boyd and Shapiro discussed everything from infrastructure spending to housing and transportation. His mind was set.
“I made the determination right out of the gate,” Boyd said in a Thursday phone conversation. “Shapiro’s a moderate. Mastriano is very much an extremist. I just can’t support candidates that take extreme positions on multiple different issues.”
On Wednesday, the Shapiro campaign announced nine Pennsylvania Republicans were crossing party lines to endorse Shapiro. Of the nine, only Boyd currently holds an office. Boyd noted he’s still a Republican and will vote for other Republicans in November, including Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate.
But Shapiro is a common sense guy focused on statewide issues similar to those faced within the borders of Lawrence County.
“He’s got the experience,” Boyd said. “He’s got the vision, he’s got the platform to turn places like New Castle around.”
Shapiro, like Boyd, got his political start as a county commissioner chairman. Boyd noted Shapiro took office in Montgomery County with a $10 million budget deficit and turned it around by trimming expenses and building up a reserve, a similar strategy Boyd has deployed since assuming office in 2020.
Shapiro leads Mastriano in a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released last month by a slim four points, which is within the 4.4-percent margin of error. Mastriano, a state senator from Franklin County and former U.S. Army general, won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in a crowded primary field in the spring.
Mastriano’s presence at the top of the GOP ticket could push Republican voters away who consider him too extreme or having too much baggage.
“There were also a large number of Republicans who reached out and said we’re not going to come out publicly like you did, but we can’t come out for Doug Mastriano,” Boyd said.
Mastriano chartered bus loads of supporters to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, was among the crowd near the U.S. Capitol and has pushed baseless election fraud claims.
“I think it’s just an additional disqualifier,” Boyd said. “The guy was at the Capitol Building while it as being stormed by other extremists. He took bus loads of people down. You can’t have that.”
Mastriano, if elected governor, would oversee statewide elections along with a hand-picked state secretary of state. Would he certify an election win for a candidate he didn’t favor?
“That’s a serious concern for me,” Boyd said. “We hold free and fair elections. If anyone wants to see how an election process works, come to Lawrence County and we’ll walk you through everything.”
Loretta Spielvogel, the lone Democrat among the three county commissioners, has already campaigned for Shapiro and was present during his campaign stop in New Castle last fall. Commissioner Dan Vogler hasn’t made a public endorsement in any November race.
The other GOP members who joined Boyd in endorsing Shapiro are former congressmen Charlie Dent (Lehigh Valley) and Jim Greenwood (Bucks County), former state Supreme Court justice Sandra Schultz Newman (Montgomery County), former state Speaker of the House Denny O’Brien (Philadelphia County), former state representatives Dave Steil (Bucks County) and Liz Cohen (Montgomery County), former Lieutenant Gov. Robert Jubelirer (Blair County) and former Montgomery County GOP Chair Ken Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.