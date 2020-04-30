Boy Scouts adapting to life during pandemic

Jack Marti has been involved with Boy Scouts for almost 54 years.
Nothing has interrupted scouting quite like the coronavirus pandemic, the scoutmaster of Troop 712 in New Castle said. The troop has 20 members, comprised of kids from New Castle and the surrounding areas, like Hickory and Neshannock townships.
"Nothing has ever affected our program like this," Marti said.
Marti said the group has gotten guidance from the Boy Scouts of America. At first, that was to follow what the schools were doing. Once schools closed across the state in March and a stay-at-home order was put in place, all plans have been in a holding pattern.
The troop is the oldest continuously chartered group in Lawrence County with a history dating back around 79 years. Ever since its inception, Wednesday nights have been put aside for scout meetings. Until this year.
"Obviously, our activities are put on hold since we can't have anyone gathering at this point," Marti said.
Already a couple camping events and a cave exploring trip have been canceled. Marti is learning his way through Zoom, a video-conferencing platform, which he used for a personal management merit badge lesson with seven or eight boys.
Everything in Boy Scouts can't be done over video chat, however, like merit badges on knives, notching or cooking. Those hands-on lessons must be done in person.
"We're usually a pretty active troop once a month doing something camping-wise and meeting once a week," Marti said.
The troop, which meets at the First Presbyterian Church on Jefferson Street downtown in New Castle, usually also has outings to Cascade Park to work through mapping and compass skills. The troop also does landscaping at the church.
Attaining a rank of Eagle Scout is the highest achievement in scouting. Laurel High School senior Sam Kuhn had just finished his Eagle Scout project rehabilitating a bridge at Marti Park in Wilmington Township before the state went into a shutdown. Eagle Scout badges must be attained before a scout's 18th birthday.
Boy Scouts of America is allowing an extension beyond a scouts' birthday, now.
"That's always a group thing and one-on-one and pretty close to people," Marti said.
As far as fundraising, the Boy Scouts sell popcorn. On a local level, there are also spaghetti dinners as well as the sale of candy bars and pepperoni rolls.
"That's probably not going to happen this year," Marti said of the door-to-door sales. "We might try to do it via social media to make some sales. We'll see how that shakes out."
The troop is still planning on attending a week-long getaway at Camp Heritage, located in Farmington, Fayette County.
"People will have their temperature taken," Marti said. "We'll probably have one kid to a tent. There's going to be more sanitary procedures."
For now through the rest of the scouting year, which ends in June, the thinking is simple.
"We are going to try to keep the boys engaged throughout this thing and hopefully retain all our membership," Marti said.
