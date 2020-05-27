A 7-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his bike went through an intersection and brushed a car.
New Castle police reported that the brakes apparently failed on the bicycle ridden by Tre Onte Person of Halco Drive. He was riding it around
1:30 and went through the intersection of Green Street at Grant Street, unable to stop.
His bicycle hit the front of a car driven by Juanetta Eppinger, 79, of New Bedford.
According to police, Person was not wearing shoes or a helmet.
He suffered scrapes and scratches to his legs and feet and was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital to be checked.
(0) comments
