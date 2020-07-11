WAYNESBORO, Pa. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy told investigators he shot to death his younger brother when he became frustrated during a game of cops and robbers, police said in court documents made public Thursday.
The Chambersburg Public Opinion reported that the 13-year-old, who has been charged with criminal homicide, used his father’s gun to shoot his 9-year-old brother in the head Wednesday morning.
The police affidavit used to support charges said the boys were in the living room when the 13-year-old got a loaded gun from the couch, one of two 9 mm handguns his father keeps there for security, the paper reported.
The 13-year-old boy told police he became angry that his brother was not listening to him, so he shot him, court documents allege.
The older boy called 911, and the victim later died at a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.