Boy, 10, OK after being hit by car

New Wilmington police say a 10-year-old boy suffered minor injuries when his scooter collided with a car on Neshannock Avenue on Friday.
Police chief Carmen Piccirillo reported that 10-year-old Avery Tivi of New Wilmington tried to cross Neshannock Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Friday on his electric razor scooter and collided with the front driver's side end of a car driven by Jonella M. Spencer, 54, of Lowellville, Ohio.
Spencer stopped about 25 to 30 feet from the site of impact, Piccirillo said. He said that Tivi was riding on the sidewalk and exited via a driveway apron and went into the road, hitting Spencer's car.
"There was no evidence that the accident was speed related," he said.
Spencer told police that she saw him on the scooter on the north sidewalk but thought he was going to stop. She was traveling an estimated 25 mph, which is the borough speed limit, Piccirillo said.
Tivi was transported by ambulance to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh with a left leg injury. Doctors at the hospital determined his leg was not broken and he did not suffer any other serious injuries. He was released from the hospital and is back at his home, the police chief said.
The car had minor damage.
