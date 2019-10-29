BUTLER — Participants in Butler County Community College’s sixth Bowling for Scholars night out can win a Terry Bradshaw-autographed poster, Pittsburgh Penguins tickets and cash prizes — and help BC3’s Alumni Association raise money to fund BC3 scholarships for grandchildren or children of former BC3 students, BC3 administrators said.
Bowlers will also have a ball at the only fundraiser held annually by BC3’s Alumni Association, according to Michelle Jamieson and Mikayla Moretti.
“Anyone can bowl,” said Jamieson, a 1984 BC3 graduate and associate director of the BC3 Education Foundation. “We have 2-year-olds throwing balls. We have 85-year-olds throwing balls. What I like about Bowling for Scholars is that it’s a family event, an evening where family members can get out, have fun, and enjoy themselves while helping the initiatives of BC3.”
“A great time for kids,” added Moretti, BC3’s director of special events and grants. “It’s a fun way for everyone to be together, but also a way to raise money for a great cause.”
Bowling for Scholars will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 8 at Family Bowlaway Fun Center, 540 Fairground Hill Road, Butler. The cost for unlimited bowling and shoe rental is $25 per bowler and $15 for students with student identifications.
Parties interested in reserving a lane should contact Moretti by calling (724) 287-8711 ext. 8326 or by emailing mikayla.moretti@bc3.edu. Those who register by Wednesday will also receive a gift at the event.
Bowling for Scholars in 2018 attracted a record 114 participants and raised $11,280 to support BC3’s Alumni Legacy Scholarships, which are available to grandchildren or children of former students who have earned at least 30 credits at BC3, Jamieson said.
Thirty-nine students have been helped with $500 Alumni Legacy Scholarships since 2004, including six in the 2019-2020 academic year – Rachel Boltz, of Cabot, pursing a degree in Nursing, R.N.; Libby Casey, of Cabot, marketing management; Taylor Gilliland, Renfrew, Nursing, R.N.; Megan Mentel, Hilliards, general studies; Josephine Reott, Butler, general studies; and Chalee Durand, Butler, communications.
“This scholarship has positively impacted me because of the encouragement it provided me to continue my education and inspire others to do the same, no matter the cost,” said Durand, whose mother, Kelly, graduated in 1991 from BC3. “Being at BC3 has been an incredible stepping stone and I cannot wait to see what’s in store.”
Approximately 24,000 students have earned at least 45 credits at BC3 since its founding in 1965, according to Jamieson. The BC3 Alumni Association, established in 1997, preserves the history of BC3, improves the college’s relationship with its former students and the community, and works to advance the mission of BC3.
Gift cards or $25 cash prizes will be awarded to the first bowler to roll a 111 or a 222; record three consecutive strikes or strikes in frames 2, 4 and 6; or roll a 300.
Participants can purchase 10 raffle tickets for $10 or 30 tickets for $20 for a gift-bag white auction whose items include the Bradshaw-autographed poster, Penguins tickets, overnight hotel accommodations in Maryland, a Pittsburgh Steelers mini-helmet signed by Kevin Greene, and other prizes.
Pizza, potato chips and soft drinks are included in the cost to participate.
