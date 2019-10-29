Members of Butler County Community College’s Education Foundation are shown Oct. 23 at Family Bowlaway Fun Center, where BC3’s Alumni Association will hold its sixth Bowling for Scholars night out Nov. 8. From left, Michelle Jamieson, associate director of the BC3 Education Foundation; Lynn Ismail, staff accountant; Mikayla Moretti, director of special events and grants; and Bobbi Jo Cornetti, secretary.