Donald Bowden for the past 71 years has been upholding the longstanding German tradition of homemade sauerkraut for New Year’s.

It’s an art handed down to him by his father from Transylvania.

Bowden is of Transylvanian Saxon heritage — people of German descent who settled in villages of the Transylvania province of Romania, in an area known as the Siebenbergen, or “seven mountains.”

His father, whose last name was Bodendorfer, changed it to Bowden to shorten it after he moved from Transylvania to New Castle. He opened a grocery store on New Castle’s East Side and made his own sauerkraut there. When Bowden was 15 years old, his father initiated him into the sauerkraut process.

“He said we were going to make sauerkraut, and we made a big crock of it, and it was gone by the end of the week,” Bowden remembered, smiling.

Now at age 86, the quantities that Bowden makes have increased each year, as he passes his father’s tradition on to his sons, grandsons and one great-grandson, and anyone else he knows who is willing to learn.

This year, as a team effort, they made more than 300 pounds of sauerkraut in early November, and this week Bowden is busy delivering it to family and friends for their New Year’s celebrations.

“I always like to make it right after Halloween so it has six weeks to ferment,” Bowden said.

He buys the cabbage heads from local Amish farmer Amos Hostetler.

“He has the best you can find,” he explained.

“I’ve taught 15 to 20 people how to make it over the years,” Bowden said, adding, “I don’t have a problem teaching anyone who wants to do it.”

Bowden sings in the Eintracht Männerchor in New Castle — a Transylvanian Saxon men’s chorus who sing German and American songs.

Through his brotherhood with the members, he has allowed the choir’s director, Dan Forsberg of New Wilmington, and soon-to-be president, Tom Stoops, to watch, help and learn in the sauerkraut production. Stoops this year filmed a video of the process from beginning to end.

His 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa, also had a role in the kraut production.

Forsberg, who learned the art from Bowden three years ago, now makes his own sauerkraut every year, then he goes and helps Bowden. He bought a shredder from the Internet that looks just like the two shredders Bowden owns.

“I taught Dan a couple of years ago, and he’s on track,” Bowden said.

Forsberg was thrilled to learn about it.

“For me, it’s getting in touch with my German roots,” he said. “Making something like kraut from scratch connects me with my German heritage. Those kinds of traditions are lost, unless you have someone like Don Bowden to keep them going.”

Forsberg remembers as a youth walking into his aunts’ and uncles’ houses and smelling the fermented cabbage — a strong odor that’s pleasing to some who recognize it, and malodorous to others.

“Homemade sauerkraut just tastes better than store-bought, there’s no doubt about it,” Forsberg said, “and knowing who made it makes it even better.”

It was Stoops’ first time observing the process.

“It was interesting,” he said. As he video-recorded all of the steps, his daughter helped stomp the finished produced some of the crocks.

“I wanted to be a part of it and learn how he did it,” he said. “I didn’t know how kraut was made.”

Story continues below video

Stoops is taking over next month as president of the Eintracht and he would like to see the culture preserved, and the revival of sauerkraut dinners at the club hall on Taylor Street.

“It was nice to watch this and learn it, to ensure this dying culture remains alive, somehow,” he said.

Bowden’s grandsons range in age from 18 to 41 years, and they started learning the process when they were 3 or 4 years old. They have been helping every year since. His 18 year old great-grandson also is learning the tradition.

The process is, “Go get the cabbage, the best you can find. You wash it and cut it, quartering the heads and removing the cores, then put it through the slicer for the crocks. It’s all done by hand with no machines,” Bowden explained. “We do it the old-fashioned way.”

“If I’d done it myself, it would take all day,” he said, but he and his grandsons conquered it in less than two hours. The ingredients that go into the shredded cabbage are water, canning salt, a couple of apple slices and dill seed, “which makes it really tasty,” he said.

They put the cut cabbage into the crocks, put two inches of water on top, add a bucketful of salt and other ingredients, then he stomps it with a tree log-type tool that is 6 inches in diameter attached to a broomstick.

“You just stomp, stomp, stomp, stomp, stomp,” he said. Then he places a round board on top of the mixture, weighted down by a heavy, sanitized stone placed on top.

“You have to keep it weighed down hard to make sure bubbles come up,” Bowden said.

According to Forsberg, Bowden’s “stomper” or tamper came from Germany, and the wooden block, the shredder and scales came from Bowden’s father’s store, as did the butcher knives that date back decades.

Bowden said one of his cutters is about 100 years old and came from his father’s friend who was German.

Bowden weighs every cabbage so he knows how many pounds to put in the crocks. Every year they scrub the stones. He has one 15-gallon, a 12-gallon and two 10-gallon crocks, “and they all were full.”

After bagging the finished product, Bowden spent six hours Tuesday delivering them to grateful recipients, and he set out again Wednesday to deliver a lot more. He gives it away, to more than 50 people.

“I started out making 100 pounds, now I’m up to 300,” he said. “It keeps growing. I just like to take care of people.”

He’s been taking some of it to UPMC Children’s and other Pittsburgh hospitals for 17 years.

After all the deliveries are done, Bowden, of course, keeps some sauerkraut for himself and his family.

“Last year I ended up with only six bags of it for myself. We had enough for New Year’s Day.”

They cook it and eat it with meat, usually pork, he said.

Sauerkraut, he says, “is good for you because it gets the bad stuff out of your stomach, and that’s fully known,” he said, adding that his two daughters eat spoonfuls of it raw every day.

Bowden, who lives on Newman Road, also is chairman of the Hickory Township zoning hearing board and is an active member of the Coachman’s Club. He formerly served on the Laurel School Board and was a past president. He has three daughters, a son, five grandchildren and two-great-grandchildren. Sadly, he lost his wife, Diane, on New Year’s Day last year after 63 years of marriage.

Now retired, Bowden’s career was with Penn Power, having started as a lineman in 1959. About 14 years later, he was promoted to a management position in human resources and hiring, which he held for 21 years.

Making sauerkraut is his hobby, and a good way he’s found to preserve his German heritage.

Forsberg, grateful for learning about it, said, “there’s just a satisfaction of knowing you did something yourself and that you used one of the old methods, whether it’s making kraut or a German cookie or cake. What’s more German than sauerkraut?”

