Some of the 10 boroughs in Lawrence County have sparse numbers of candidates wanting to serve four-year terms on their councils.
South New Castle Borough also will elect a mayor.
The boroughs, their candidates and their parties for the upcoming May 16 primary are:
•Bessemer — Michael Marciante, Democrat; Douglas Ordak, both incumbents, Republican
•Ellport — Jeff Borroni, Democrat; Patricia Tomon, incumbent, Republican
•Ellwood City — Jimmy Johnson, Caleb Cragle, incumbent, and Judith Dici, incumbent, all Democrats; and John Fraser, George Celli, incumbent and William Weller, Republicans
•Enon Valley — Brett T. Petrich, incumbent, Marcel Scott Thiry, Jason Blinkiewiez, incumbent, and Paige Johnson, all Republican
•New Beaver — David O. Hairhoger, incumbent, and Barbara A. Majors, incumbent, both Democrats; and David Badger, incumbent, all Republican
•New Wilmington — John Geidner, incumbent, Republican
•SNPJ — No declared candidates
•South New Castle — Council, Thomas A. Nocera, incumbent, and Robin D. Holliday, both Republicans; Mayor, Jeff Noble and Joseph Woryk, both Republican.
•Volant Borough — Robert McGary and Howard Moss, incumbent, Democrats; John Wayne Edwards, incumbent, John Shaw, incumbent, Charles A. Rice and Deborah Lakin, incumbent, Republicans
•Wampum — Charles Kelly Jr., incumbent, Frank Ferrucci Jr. and Chad Wiley, Democrats; Jesse Altman, incumbent, and Thomas Edinger, Republicans.
