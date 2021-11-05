South New Castle Borough’s plan to take action against residents who are extremely delinquent in paying their garbage bills may be seeing results even before it is even launched.
However, its initiative to shut off water to homes that have routinely ignored their sewage bills may go down the drain, at least temporarily.
In September, council approved drawing up lists of residents who are well behind in paying their garbage and sewage bills, which are assessed quarterly.
Those not paying the former were to receive letters advising them to square their accounts or appear before a magistrate. That list should be finalized this month, Mayor Adam Reiter said Thursday.
Word appears already to have gotten out about that, and “Some people have started to make weekly payments,” secretary Al Burick III added.
Water shut-offs, though, may now have to wait until at least spring.
Councilwoman Shirley Nocera said she received notice from Pennsylvania American Water that it would not shut off any water service to homes with hot water heating systems between Dec. 1 and March 31. The company, though, did provide a waiver to the borough, should it want to proceed with shutoffs during that period.
Solicitor Lou Perrotta had no immediate advice for council.
“I have to be candid, this is the first time I’ve seen this,” he said. “I would like an opportunity to look further into this. The waiver has to do with the fact that we don’t know who has hot water heat and who doesn’t.
“Essentially, they’re telling you that if you shut somebody off that has hot water heat, they’re not going to be responsible. It’s going to come back on us. I don’t know how we’re going to differentiate who has hot water heat and who doesn’t.”
Perrotta said he would contact Pennsylvania American to seek more information about their company’s notice.
Reiter confirmed that there are no planned shutoffs in November, adding, “Of course, we don’t want to shut anybody’s water off if we don’t have to.”
