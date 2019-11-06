At least two incumbents lost their seats in voting for township and borough offices around the county on Tuesday.
In Slippery Rock Township, Republican George Johnson defeated Democratic incumbent Keith Hunt by amassing 510 votes to Hunt’s 238.
In Ellwood City, Democratic newcomer Caleb Cragle finished second in the balloting for three open seats with 688 votes. Republican incumbent George J. Celli retained his seat with 745, followed by Cragle, then Democratic incumbent Judith Dici with 626 votes. Ousted was Democratic incumbent Marilyn Mancini, who finished fourth, just four votes behind Dici with 622 votes. Republicans Raymond Venezie (513 votes) and Brandon Fisher (507) rounded out the field.
Incumbents held serve, meanwhile, in Mahoning Township, where Democratic incumbent Vito Yeropoli received 467 votes to the 324 of Republican challenger Paula Prentice; in Neshannock Township, where Republican supervisor Steve Demofonte outdistanced Democratic challenge Bob Bullano, 1,868 to 1,004; and in Wayne Township, where Republican supervisor Richard Weingartner reaped 316 votes to the 258 of Democratic challenger Roger Kennedy Jr.
Complete unofficial results follow.
BOROUGH MAYORS
South New Castle — Adam J. Reiter (R), 116. Write-in: 1
Volant — No candidates. Write-in: 8
Wampum — Jesse Altman (R), 80; Frank Ferrucci Jr. (D), 75. Write-in: 1
BOROUGH COUNCILS
Bessemer (3 seats) — Douglas Ordak (R), 151; Michael Marciante (D), 140; Edward Allison (R), 131. Write-in: 80
Ellwood City (3 seats) — George Celli (R), 745; Caleb Cragle (D), 688; Judith Dici (D), 626; Marilyn Mancini (D), 622; Raymond Venezie (R), 513; Brandon Fisher (R), 507. Write-in: 8
Enon Valley 4-year (3 seats) — John Benetti (R), 24 (only candidate); Write-in: 32
New Beaver (3 seats) — David Badger (R), 189; David Hairhoger (D), 142; Barbara Majors (D), 131. Write-in: 9
New Wilmington (3 seats) — John Welker (R), 260; John Geidner (R), 248; Robert Coulter (R), 243. Write-in: 18
Volant (3 seats) — John Shaw (R), 29; Debbie Lakin, 24 (only candidates). Write-in: 10
Wampum (3 seats) — Charles Kelly Jr. (D), 123; Karolee Loughead (D), 113; Tony Bucci (D), 83. Write-in: 2
Ellport (2 seats) — Patricia Tomon (R), 169; Tim Takacs (D), 167. Write-in: 2
SNPJ 4-year (1 seat) — No candidates. Write-in: 4
SNPJ 2-year (1 seat) — No candidates. Write-in: 4
South New Castle (1 seat) — Shirley Nocera (D), 114. Write-in: 0
Enon Valley 2-year (1 seat) — No candidates. Write-in: 6
BOROUGH AUDITORS
Enon Valley 6-year — No candidates. Write-in: 6
Enon Valley 2-year — No candidates. Write-in: 4
New Beaver — No candidates. Write-in: 15
SNPJ — Michelle Hudak (R), 5. Write-in: 0
TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS
(One seat open in each township)
Hickory — William Dean (R), 559. Write-in: 14.
Little Beaver — Benjamin Hostetler (R), 223. Write-in: 6
Mahoning — Vito Yeropoli (D), 467; Paula Prentice (R), 324. Write-in: 0
Neshannock — Steve Demofonte (R), 1,868; Robert Bullano (D), 1,008. Write-in: 2
North Beaver — Scott Barth (R), 602; Paul Henry (D), 419. Write-in: 2
Perry — Timothy Boots (D), 355. Write-in: 11
Plain Grove — James Knight Jr. (D), 98. Write-in: 5
Pulaski — William Beck (R), 419; Pauline Beck (D), 163. Write-in: 116
Scott — Gary Houk (R), 420. Write-in: 7
Shenango — Albert Burick III (D), 1,572. Write-in: 39
Slippery Rock — George Johnson (R), 510; Keith Hunt (D), 238. Write-in: 1
Taylor — David Allegro (D), 179. Write-in: 3
Union — Rob Eckert (D), 985. Write-in: 14
Washington — James McConnell (R), 169. Write-in: 0
Wayne — Richard Weingartner (R), 316; Roger Kennedy Jr. (D), 258. Write-in: 1
Wilmington — Dan Kennedy (D), 626. Write-in: 15
TOWNSHIP AUDITORS
(6 years, except where noted)
Hickory — No candidates. Write-in: 45
Hickory (4 year) — No candidates. Write-in: 32
Little Beaver — No candidates. Write-in: 11
Mahoning — Dominic L. Greco (D), 583. Write-in: 7
Neshannock — Jeff Cox (D), 2,583. Write-in: 7
North Beaver — Michelle Hudak (R), 869. Write-in: 3
Perry — No candidates. Write-in: 13
Plain Grove — No candidates. Write-in: 13
Plain Grove (4-year) — No candidates. Write-in: 13
Pulaski — No candidates. Write-in: 37
Scott — Brenda McKissick (R), 440. Write-in: 2
Shenango — No candidates. Write-in 56
Slippery Rock — Pamela Fosnaught (R), 643. Write-in: 8
Slippery Rock (4-year) — No candidates. Write-in: 39
Taylor — No candidates. Write-in: 11
Taylor (4-year) — No candidates. Write-in: 11
Union — Vince Fuleno (D), 1,003. Write-in: 3
Washington — Connie Kirker (D), 120. Write-in: 1
Wayne — Barb Bohizic (D), 391. Write-in: 16.
Wilmington — Debbie Kennedy (R), 547. Write-in: 32
Wilmington (4 year) — Lisa Lodie (R), 507. Write-in: 26
Wilmington (2-year) — No candidates. Write-in: 183
TOWNSHIP TAX COLLECTORS
Washington — Missy Shaw Davies (R), 175. Write-in: 0
Wayne — David Gulish (R), 439; Write-in: 22.
