Residents of Shenango Township and South New Castle Borough will get the chance next month to learn more about a proposed merger of the two municipalities.
Officials from each community will preside over an informational town hall meeting set for 7 p.m. July 19 at the South New Castle Borough Fire Hall, 104 W. Byers Ave.
The merger idea was first proposed nearly two years ago, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying social distancing mandates kept the borough and township leaders for getting together to explore it.
Earlier this year, though, a joint panel comprised of Shenango Township Supervisor Frank Augustine, South New Castle council President Greg Szklinski and borough Mayor Adam Reiter was formed to restart the talks.
From the beginning, officials from both municipalities cautioned residents that there would be a multitude of issues — among them, boundaries, assets, liabilities, taxes and services — that would have to be discussed and resolved to the satisfaction of both Shenango supervisors and South New Castle council before an agreement could be drafted.
That agreement would then be presented as a ballot referendum, and voters in both municipalities would have to approve it in order for the merger to move forward.
South New Castle Borough residents this week received notification of the town hall meeting with their quarterly solid waste bills. Also included with the bill was a fact sheet comparing facets of each municipality, which residents of both communities were told they’d be getting.
