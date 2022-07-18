South New Castle Borough and Shenango Township are exploring the possibility of merging the two municipalities.
Residents of both communities can learn more about what that move would entail and the impact it would produce at a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the South New Castle fire hall, 104 W. Byers Ave.
Officials from both the borough and the township will be on hand to provide details and answer questions.
